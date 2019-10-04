Regional Health gets donation for children patients, $7,000 worth of toys

Being in the hospital is no fun for adults and it's even worse for kids. To make stays more comfortable, Rapid City Regional Hospital received a pallet of Disney toys, books and games.

Kelly Mitchell is a Registered Nurse at Regional Health in the pediatric department.

"When we got this message from Starlight we got a little message just telling us its value was $7,000 worth of toys," said Mitchell.

Some of the toys that came in the packages include familiar faces, Moana, Toy Story action figures, and... Coco.

TJ is an 11-year-old patient at Regional Hospital and was the first to open the packages and pick out a toy.

"That one's a keeper.... it's all Coco," said TJ.

The impact of this donation is expected to last for months, with enough toys to last through the holidays.

"I think the pediatric population is extremely brave, you know for being children in such a strange environment. The toys help keep their brains active, it keeps them moving, it keeps them alert," said Mitchell.

"It's also to keep me concentrated and not bored," said TJ.

The hospital was one of 450 in the country to receive the donation.

