Regional Airport-tenant strife continues

There's tension between Rapid City Regional Airport and some of its tenants.

Both the city and Westjet Air Center admit they have a tumultuous relationship, fraught with back and forth issues, each blaming the other for the problems.

One of the biggest concerns for the airport board is Westjet's lease agreement. Westjet pays just under $1,000 a month in rent. The airport says Westjet is getting a major financial break in it's lease and is not paying market value for it's 334,000 square feet. However, the company argues that lease takes into consideration the financial investment Westjet contributes toward improvements to the airport itself. They also note that aeronautic tenants are not necessarily subject to market-value rent since they are the backbone of airports.

Westjet also alleges airport administration has created a culture of fear and mistrust among tenants. The city says they conducted a review with the tenants and found no such culture exists.

However, our investigation shows that review did not include general aviation - which Westjet falls under. We reached out to every tenant at the airport. Only two would talk with us. They are both general aviation tenants and agree with Westjet's assessment. They told me their relationship with the airport is extremely bad right now and they don't feel represented at board meetings. They also say, no one wants to talk because their leases can be terminated and their businesses replaced. I reached out to the airport for comment and they told me they have a working relationship with the tenants, but they also realize they can't please everyone.

Of course. this all comes as the city is investigating Rapid City Council Woman Lisa Modrick's claims that the airport board President Daren Haar threatened her. Modrick, who is also employed by Westjet, says the threats came during a private meeting in December. Those claims are disputed by a recording of the conversation prompting Haar to file a formal code of conduct complaint. The full city council is expected to hear that complaint and take action on Tuesday during executive session. We won't be able to hear the discussion during the executive session, but the council is expected to return from that session and deliver a public statement.