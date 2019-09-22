The 2020 census is approaching and that means redistricting.

South Dakota Secretary of State Jason Ravnsborg filed a proposed constitutional amendment and it's entitled 'An amendment to the South Dakota Constitution providing for state legislative redistricting by a commission.'

The amendment would remove the authority from Legislature and give it to a redistricting commission.

If enough signatures are obtained, the amendment will be put on the 2020 ballot.

If passed, redistricting will start 2021.

Lisa Shieffer is the Meade County Auditor.

"In 2020 the census will be coming out and then by law our board of commissioners will be looking at in 2022 decennial reorganization meaning that we can be looking at changing some of our precincts or polling places due to the growth that has happened off of that census," says Shieffer.

It doesn't stop there, the Rapid City Legislative districts are all over the place.

Pamela Carriveau is a professor of political science at Black Hills State University.

"We can certainly take a closer look though at the state legislative districts in Rapid City and see that the shape of the districts are curious. That would be a kind word to use," says Carriveau.

As of now, district 30 covers Pennington County, Custer County, and Fall River County.

Rapid City has seven different legislative districts and three of them intersect at one intersection.

"They are drawn in such a way as to divide the north side of Rapid into three separate districts instead of allowing the people on the north side of Rapid to be represented by a single district and based on demographics of Rapid City we know that probably divides up Native American vote in three districts instead of putting them in one," says Carriveau.

It's a topic commissioners may have to thing about too.