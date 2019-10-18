Many of us are used to seeing the bright blue recycling bins, but how many of us are properly using those bins here in Rapid City?

Only about 14 percent of Rapid City residents are currently participating in recycling. But the city's Solid Waste Division believes, that's not enough.

"Every household that's the average of recyclers. So seeing that number go higher is showing an increase in recycling in Rapid City," says the administrative director for Rapid City solid waste division, Janice Hager.

Hager says some areas do recycle more than others, but overall the Solid Waste Division would like to see that more than doubled at 35 percent.

"We have the pit here that everything gets buried in eventually. So if we're not recycling, those things are going to the hill. Here locally and being buried here right in our region," says Hager.

They know that one reason some folks don't recycle is because they don't understand what items belong in that blue bin.

If your not sure if a certain item can be recycled or where it should go you can head to to the new website. Here you can go to what goes where type in the item you're looking for, and then it will tell you that information.

The website doesn't only provide users with information on where items go.

"Interactive map where you can track down your garbage day and also set up reminders for your garbage day," says Hager.

It's easier to throw everything in the garbage can, but taking the time to recycle, really doesn't take much time at all.