Record year for pie sales

Pie is a staple of many dessert tables for Thanksgiving and one local restaurant is there to help you out if you want to avoid the stress of baking one additional item

Colonial House restaurant had a record-setting year this year with one thousand 400 pies. For those of you who are getting up early for the turkey trot, 400 of those pies will be waiting for you at the finish line.

Prep starts a few weeks in advance with shells being made and then they wait until a couple of days before Thanksgiving before adding the fillings.

For those at the Colonial House playing a part in families' holiday tradition is what they are thankful for.

"It says a lot for 35 years now at the Colonial House to have people come in every year and make it bigger and bigger every year I can't say thank you enough to everybody," says, Max Beshara, Front House manager Colonial House

The most popular pie ordered? Pumpkin