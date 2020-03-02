Record snowfall in Rapid City leads to potential flooding in Spring

There's a new record in town and it's a snowy one.

Plenty of moisture is the underlying message after some recent reports from the National Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service, Rapid City hit a new record of a little more than 60 inches of snow between Jul 1, 2019, to the end of February 2020.

October and November bringing in more than half of that snow record, with a total of more than 33 inches.

So what does this mean?

"The snow is melting pretty quickly. We are looking for some warm temperatures at the end of this week. So we could see some isolated areas of flooding, especially, with the soil moisture as high as it is," Service Hydrologist Melissa Smith with the National Weather Service said.

She said we are almost at a historic high for soil moisture right now.

This means if we have extra precipitation, it will be hard for the ground to absorb.

"As the snow melts around the area, we are seeing a lot of ponding in areas that typically don't have water in them," Smith said.

All that snowfall is contributing to the predictions of potential flooding in the Spring.

According to the National Weather Service, the greatest areas of risk are east of the Black Hills into south central South Dakota.

Smith said lookout for the areas near creeks and streams that flooded last year.

But it's important to note that these predictions are contingent on future precipitation and the spring thaw.

"So it's really going to depend on what the rest of this month we get and into April for snow," Smith said.

Smith advises to get flood insurance now and if you see a flood DO NOT drive through it because you don't want to be a death statistic.

She said, "something we always say is turn around, don't drown."