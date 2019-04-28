Recognizing volunteers in the Black Hills

Volunteering is a good way to give back to the community and there are many organizations where you can donate your time. Now the Helpline Center wants to give back to those volunteers by recognizing them with their annual Spirit of Volunteerism Awards.

Many people who volunteer spend their time at an organization that they feel close to.

"Often times it comes with a personal experience, but also I think individuals just want to give back, get connected with their community, maybe they're not from the Black Hills and it's a way to connect and know what's going on in our community," says Audrey Nordine, Black Hills Coordinator for Helpline Center.

This is a sentiment that many people who volunteer regularly share.

"I really believe that volunteering in your local community is so important because it really instills that in our youngsters and charitable organizations like Relay for Life really relied on local citizens to come out and give them their time. It's not just about writing a check although that's incredibly important," says Mrs. South Dakota International Tina Wilson.

Some people might spend a few hours of their spare time volunteering, but others go above and beyond, prompting non-profits to want to recognize those volunteers.

"A lot of them don't have the capacity to honor their volunteers on this level so It's kind of a cool way just to have a big old event for your volunteer. Every nominee is recognized and that's kinda one unique thing about the Spirit of Volunteerism," says Nordine.

Wilson is one of those volunteers. Her husband nominated her for her work with different organizations and instilling volunteerism in their daughter.

"Those hours and that time spent I think must have impacted him to feel that I was worthy of such a thing and so that was a big honor to me to just have his nomination behind that," she says.

The Spirit of Volunteerism Awards lunch is scheduled for May 21st at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel.

If you would like to purchase tickets you can go to This website.