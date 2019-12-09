Reaction to report shows split in Department of Justice

Both the U.S. attorney general and the U.S. attorney conducting a parallel investigation take issue with the Department of Justice inspector general report on the FBI’s handling of alleged ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

The report states that while there were “significant” mistakes, there was no bias by FBI agents and that the overall investigation was warranted.

While the DOJ’s IG was looking into the issue, U.S. Attorney General William Barr set up a separate investigation headed by U.S. Attorney John H. Durham.

After the IG report was released, Durham posted his opposition:

“I have the utmost respect for the mission of the Office of Inspector General and the comprehensive work that went into the report prepared by Mr. Horowitz and his staff. However, our investigation is not limited to developing information from within component parts of the Justice Department. Our investigation has included developing information from other persons and entities, both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S. Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.”

Earlier, Barr had also rejected the watchdog's finding backing the opening of Russia inquiry, calls probe "intrusive".

“The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken,” Barr said in a statement.

