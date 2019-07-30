Rattlesnakes adapting to the Black Hills

When you come across a rattlesnake, you expect to hear their rattle, but that might not be the case all the time anymore and the reason might surprise you.

More rattlesnakes are showing up around the Black Hills without rattles. (KOTA TV)

Nowadays, when someone comes across a rattlesnake, they might not hear anything.

Snake Expert Terry Phillip said he's finding more rattlesnakes in the Black Hills unable to rattle.

'What I'm finding is a certain population of these rattlesnakes have an atrophied tail muscle that makes so they are unable to effectively rattle. That makes so not only do they choose not to rattle, but they can't physically, effectively rattle," said Phillip.

But, the ones we are are the ones we kill, leaving more and more snakes that can't rattle to breed.

"And so the ones that have an ineffective rattling system are the ones that are growing to maturity and passing on that incomplete dominant trait to their offspring," said Phillip. "So over time, you're going to have a larger and larger population of snakes in the hills that are unable to ineffectively to rattle."

So, if you've ever wanted a reason to NOT kill that next rattlesnake, Philip said that's a good reason. With or without intimidating rattles, snakes are always something to be on the lookout for.

"You know, we can get along just fine with all of them. All it takes is a little bit of common sense, and if you do encounter that rattlesnake, whether he is rattling or not, leave him alone," said Phillip.

A rattlesnake uses its rattle to alert predators that they are present and potentially dangerous. Without the rattle, they can be hard to notice.

Phillip says to make sure to check your surroundings when outdoors and if you encounter any rattlesnake, just leave it alone.