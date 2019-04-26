Rapid City loses longtime radio voice

Longtime Rapid City Radio personality Verne Sheppard has died at the age of 93.

Sheppard died Friday morning in Rapid City.

He started his Rapid City broadcasting career in 1950 with KOTA and worked there for 37 years.

Sheppard also worked at KTOQ Radio and at KEVN here in Rapid City.

He was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 1990 and was named the South Dakota Broadcaster of the Year that same year.

Sheppard had a big effect on the people he worked with.

Radio partnerTom Rudebusch says, "The joy we shared, the laughs we shared, of course, with Bob Laskowski, Verne and I, I'll never forget those moments. What you saw was what you got with Verne. He was a true friendly guy, professional in every way, very oriented with his faith. He was just a man you would love to have as your next door neighbor."

A celebration of life for Verne will be held on Saturday May 4th at the Rapid City Elk's Lodge.