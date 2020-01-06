Rapid City School bond election is coming and the debate is still on

The election for the $189,553,000 Rapid City School bond to fix schools is coming, and the debate is back at Monday night school board meeting.

Disagreement in taxes, confusion of voting sites and concerns about the election date are all on the residents' minds.

A proposal for a property tax increase of 85 cents for every $1,000 valuation to fix the Rapid City schools is still a heated issue.

One Rapid City mother said she is tired of seeing the cracks in South Middle School and dealing with safety compromises.

"There's certain areas of town people want to live in because you know the facilities are good. But like South [Middle School] is falling apart, you know. We want to see our property values be good. And if you don't have a good school district it's an issue," Paula Jensen, a mother of four students in Rapid City Area Schools, said.

However, others said this idea of investing in the schools is going to be a burden for the next generation instead.

"My five-year-old grandson in kindergarten will pay this off when he's 30 it's a generational debt. We have to be very careful with how we spend our kids money," Tonchi Weaver, Citizens for Liberty board member, said.

But what about election turnout.

With 2020 having the presidential election, there may be a higher volume of voters in November.

However, the school bond proposal election is in February which could mean fewer people willing to head to the polls.

Also with the change of some schools no longer serving as polling places as a safety precaution for students, Weaver said it's a form of voter suppression.

"I believe this was a calculated move and even though they are not moving polling places to the extent they were, if one voter is disenfranchised in my opinion it's one too many," Weaver said.

However, Jensen says the schools falling apart is an issue no matter what month it is.

"I mean I am going to vote one way or another because I feel like this is an important issue. But there will be people that will not though because it's a pain and they don't know where they need to vote."

But, the polling locations were all worked out in December and the election is set for February 25th.

