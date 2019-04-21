Rapid Creek water flow increases

With Sunday's rain, it's no surprise Pactola Reservoir is 99 percent full even after the city increased the release flow earlier this week. Since the water lets out into Rapid Creek people need to be cautious.

The City Parks department closed two bike paths Thursday along Rapid Creek. Water flow in Rapid Creek increased a little more over the last few days from 120 cubic feet per second on Thursday to 134 CFS. People may be less likely to spend time in or near the creek with Sunday's cooler weather, but the flow and water levels are important to keep in mind to stay safe.

"I cannot even see the middle like normal so I wouldn't go in here during the winter time or you know, spring runoff is probably not a good idea," says Louise Hermann of Rapid City.

City officials recommend that people stay out of flooded areas of any depth and not use any bike paths when the barricades are still up.