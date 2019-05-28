Rapid Creek overflows, parts of Rapid City bike path close

On Tuesday Rapid Creek has overflowed, and water is spilling onto the bike path throughout town.

Because of the flooding, Rapid City Park crews issued a "no travel advisory" on the bike path.

Some of the breaches of Rapid Creek include West Main Street near Mcdonald's, Founders Park, and the bike path near Memorial Pond.

The city's communication coordinator says there's nothing the city can do but wait out the storm and let mother nature take her course.

"We don't anticipate any long-standing damage there. Usually with the bike path areas, if the water overflows, we'll be able to assess the bike paths to determine if there's been any uplifting of the bike path panels and so forth. We'll assess that once the water recedes to see if there's any damage to the bike path areas," said Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker.

Even with the creek levels and Memorial Pond overflowing, Shoemaker says the city's 174 detention ponds all appear to be holding up well.