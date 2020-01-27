Rapid City's Tony Curtis is a top Navy sailor

A Rapid City man is the “Sailor of the Year” aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tony D. Curtis, a 2007 graduate of Central High School, took home top honors as the ship’s Sailor of the Year.

Each command across the Navy chooses one sailor, the unit’s top-performing first class petty officer, each year.

“It’s an incredible honor to have been selected for this award among so many other hard-working and talented Sailors,” Curtis said in a Navy release. “I was just doing what my mentors all challenged me to do because it was the right thing to do.”

Dwight D. Eisenhower is currently conducting operations while underway in the Atlantic Ocean.

