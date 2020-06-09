Rapid City's Solid Waste Department is getting an overhaul

Tuesday the Assistant Public Works Director presented a plan which would provide cost-effective solid waste services within the city limits for the next twenty years.

Step one is to evaluate the operation including machines and other assets.

After that, the department will provide some long term goals and plans to reach those goals.

Coon says the change is important for the people in Rapid City.

"We realize it's critical for the well being of the community to have this service provided," said Coon. "What we're doing with this plan is making sure that we're capable of providing those services as long as their needed by the citizens of Rapid City."

Coon says they hope to present the plan in May of 2021.

