Rapid City’s Festival of Light ushers in holiday season

A dazzling display of holiday lights rolls through Rapid City’s downtown streets Saturday, Nov. 30.

The 22nd Festival of Light Parade starts at 6 p.m., ushering in the holiday shopping season for local businesses. Dozens of brightly decorated floats parade down Main Street (starting at the intersection with East Boulevard) before turning left onto 7th Street and then east on Saint Joseph Street.

If you miss the spectacle, you have several chances to see it on KEVN Black Hills Fox. KEVN has a special presentation of the parade at 5 p.m., Dec. 1; and encore showings at 5 p.m., Dec. 14; and 9 p.m., Christmas Eve.

