Rapid City's City Hall to close starting Monday

Beginning Monday, March 23, City Hall offices will be closed to the public.

Department staff are available by appointment only. The City Hall lobby will be open for limited access as residents will be able to drop off payments and documents, including development plans and permit applications, into a locked drop off container. This option is also available for prospective candidates wishing to drop off petitions.

The City Finance Office will be open to accept petitions in person one-half hour before the filing deadline, 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31.

Residents are strongly encouraged to use the City's online services for payments as well as utilize the night depository box on the west side of the City Hall building, which is available at any time of day. The public can also call or email questions by contacting the individual city department.

More info can be found on the city website at rcgov.org.