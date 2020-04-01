Rapid City woman sentenced 10 years for conspiracy to distribute meth

A Rapid City woman plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance was sentenced on March 30 by U.S. District Judge Jeffery Viken.

Bryaunah Stewart, 28, was sentenced to a total of 10 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

From approximately Nov. 2017 to June 2018, Stewart distributed methamphetamine in the area of Rapid City. The meth she distributed was brought to South Dakota from Colorado by another woman, Cathy Wells, who was sentenced in July 2019 to 20 years in prison.

This case was investigated by the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team

(UNET), Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. UNET is comprised of law enforcement from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the South Dakota National Guard. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn N. Rich prosecuted the case.