Rapid City woman loses bid for school board election

A Rapid City woman will not be on the ballot for a school board position as a judge rules Rapid City Area Schools was correct in disqualifying her petitions.

In an order filed Friday afternoon, Judge Karen Schreier ruled LaFawn Janis' petition was disqualified based on how it was filled out. Janis argued that a former candidate's petition had been filled out identically to hers and that person wasn't disqualified.

It boiled down to the previous candidate's petition not being challenged. Opponent Brian Johnson challenged Janis's petition.

This means there will not be an election in Area 3 of Rapid City since Johnson is the only other candidate.

In Friday’s 12-page order, Schreier dismissed Janis's petition and granted defendant David Janak's order to dismiss.

