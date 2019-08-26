Rapid City woman killed in motorcycle-truck crash

Police released the name of the woman killed in a motorcycle-truck crash Saturday afternoon in Rapid City.

Yvonne Hatcher, 49 of Rapid City, was killed when her motorcycle hit a truck in a construction area on Fifth Street, near Regional Hospital.

A construction flagger was stopping northbound traffic so a truck could navigate the wide turn into the south parking lot of the hospital. That’s when, according to witnesses, Hatcher “disregarded the flagger and continued northbound at a high rate of speed.” The bike crashed into the truck as it made the wide right turn into the parking lot.

