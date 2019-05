Police have released the name of a Rapid City woman killed in a suspected drunk driving crash Sunday.

Kimberly Clifford, 37, was hit by a car in the LaCrosse Street Walmart parking lot about 12:40 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to Rapid City Regional Hospital where she passed away.

Rochelle Seminole, reportedly driving the car that hit Clifford, was arrested for first degree murder and driving under the influence. Police say Seminole intentionally hit Clifford.

