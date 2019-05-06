Rapid City woman arrested for child abuse

A Rapid City woman accused of child abuse has been arrested.

Milessa Julie Heidrich, 41, is charged with “abuse or cruelty to a minor under age 7 – major injury,” following an incident that reportedly happened March 20 with a 2-and-a-half-year-old child.

See original story Wanted: Woman accused of causing major injuries to young child

Heidrich was listed as a fugitive in a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office social media post Friday. She was reported to have been arrested Monday.

