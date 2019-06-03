Rapid City woman accused of deadly crash at Walmart receives $250,000 bond

The Rapid City driver accused of involved in a deadly car-vs-pedestrian crash in a Walmart parking lot had her bond set at $250,000 in court Monday.

Rochelle Seminole is accused of killing 37-year-old Kimberly Clifford with her car in the Walmart parking lot on Lacrosse Street.

According to the state prosecutor, Seminole reversed her car 15 feet before pressing the gas to ram Clifford.

Rapid City Police say Seminole had alcohol in her system and claim she intentionally killed Clifford. The state prosecutor said Seminole had 2.69 blood alcohol level.

Seminole is being charged with first degree murder and driving under the influence.

After the state prosecutor asked for a $500,000 cash only bond, Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue agreed to half of that instead.

Seminole's preliminary hearing is set for June 12th.