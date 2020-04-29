Rapid City will 'Let it Shine' on Friday to honor healthcare, front line workers

Rapid City will 'Let It Shine' Friday night, joining other South Dakota cities in honoring the state's health care and other workers on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public is invited to join a number of Rapid City businesses and organizations in a 'Let It Shine' tribute Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. South Dakotans are expected to respond during the half-hour tribute - in small ways like shining flashlights, car headlights and porch lights, to larger expressions of support such as turning on stadium lights, Main Street business lights and illuminating iconic structures. The city encourages residents, businesses and organizations to shine a light on their support!

The 'Let It Shine South Dakota' organization is hosting the statewide event, which will include helicopters, airplanes and drones flying over the state's 12-largest cities to film aerial footage of the light displays. Some 'Let It Shine' examples that will be on display: