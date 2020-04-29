Rapid City will 'Let it Shine' on Friday to honor healthcare, front line workers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - Rapid City will 'Let It Shine' Friday night, joining other South Dakota cities in honoring the state's health care and other workers on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public is invited to join a number of Rapid City businesses and organizations in a 'Let It Shine' tribute Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. South Dakotans are expected to respond during the half-hour tribute - in small ways like shining flashlights, car headlights and porch lights, to larger expressions of support such as turning on stadium lights, Main Street business lights and illuminating iconic structures. The city encourages residents, businesses and organizations to shine a light on their support!
The 'Let It Shine South Dakota' organization is hosting the statewide event, which will include helicopters, airplanes and drones flying over the state's 12-largest cities to film aerial footage of the light displays. Some 'Let It Shine' examples that will be on display:
- South Dakota Mines - O’Harra Stadium lights will be turned on along with scoreboard messaging, lights around campus, and lights on M-Hill
- Rapid City Police Department – Patrol vehicle lights
- Rapid City Fire Department – Stations to participate by pulling fire trucks out on their station lots and turning on their emergency lights
- Black Hills Energy – Horizon Point Building lights will be on
- Visit Rapid City – Dinosaur Park illumination
- Rapid City Area Schools – School parking lot lights; Sioux Park Stadium lights will be illuminated
- Rushmore Plaza Civic Center – Parking lot lights illuminated
- Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club – Will turn on the lights at Dakota Fields Sports Complex
- Harney Little League, Canyon Lake Little League, Timberline Little League – field lights will be illuminated
- Post 22 – Will illuminate Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium
- Black Hills BMX Track – Will illuminate its track area
- Post 320 – Will illuminate Pete Lien Field
- St. Thomas More High School – Will be illuminated
- McKeague Field – stadium lights will be illuminated