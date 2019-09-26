Rapid City welcomes Saves the Kids

It is a problem many parents have, but don't know how to address...the use of technology and how much time their kids spend on it.

Collin Kartchner from Save the Kids spoke to parents about how they need to know about what their kids have access to on their phones....why they are spending so much time on them...and to encourage them to get to being involved in their lives.

Kartchner got involved in the program after a family friend's 20 -year-old daughter took her life because of cyberbullying and social media.

For parents being in the first generation of raising kids with so much technology available...Kartchner wants parents to know the time is now to step up and be aware of what's happening on their phones.

"Just giving them access to this stuff and thinking they are going to be okay? That's not happening anymore. We have to know what our kids are doing, what is out there, and what they have access to and then have a really courageous conversation. When we find out they messed up, no more shaming." says, Collin Kartchner, youth activist