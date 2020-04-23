Rapid City wants input on future transportation plan

Curious as to what Rapid City's transportation system may look like in 25 years? If you are, you are in luck!

The public is invited to provide input for the City's Rapid Trip 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan during an online public meeting that continues through May 1. The virtual meeting is hosted by the Rapid City Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

To access the online public meeting, users can visit their website.

With the virtual meeting, the public has the opportunity to shape and develop the City's future transportation plan. Users are able to go online to review critical transportation data; evalaute the City's 25-year plan for roads in the area; provide feedback on enhancing the City's bicycle, pedestrian and public transit network; and comment on future transportation needs, alternatives and improvements. Users can click on each number on the online agenda items to obtain information and provide feedback.

"Due to the restrictions provided by the COVID pandemic, the virtual public meeting is an innovative way to obtain important feedback from the public on what they would like to see for transportation in the area in the future," said Kip Harrington, City Long Range Planner. "The virtual meeting provides the same access to detailed information and the ability for the public to share input as if they were attending an open house in person."

Harrington says the purpose of the 2045 Rapid City Metropolitan Transportation Plan is to encourage and promote a safe and efficient transportation system and to serve future year transportation demands. A review of the existing transportation system is complete and developing transportation solutions to address the needs out to the year 2045 are underway.

With the feedback, the MPO will finalize the fiscal plan and develop a draft report of prioritized projects. A draft Metropolitan Transportation Plan will be presented at a future public meeting.