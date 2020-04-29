Rapid City updates on parks, fields reopening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - The city of Rapid City has placed the "City Ordinance Revision" in effect, after approval by the Rapid City city council on Monday night. In addition to the revision, there is also a "Guide to Ease Restrictions" flyer detailing many of the guidelines. The flyer is available here.
Reopening updates:
-
- City fields/courts opening this weekend:
- Tennis courts
- Basketball courts
- Volleyball courts
- Leased baseball fields ***Lessees must submit COVID-19 action plan for approval by Rapid City Parks and Recreation
- Building permitting is strong
- Construction is strong
- City government considering when to reopen Rapid City Hall
- City Landfill experiencing record volume of traffic
- Park restrooms will remain closed
- Park shelters/playground equipment will remain closed
-Swim Center/Ice Arena will remain closed
- All Rapid City Parks special events are cancelled through June
- Decision on public pools will come in mid-to-late May
- Rapid City Area Schools will open Sioux Park track and field and adjacent soccer fields beginning Thursday, April 30. There will also be a meeting tomorrow between the city of Rapid City and RCAS district.
- Summer Nights will delay until July
Other Rapid City news: