Rapid City to have updates on COVID-19 on city website

The city of Rapid City is providing daily updates on COVID-19 on the city’s website. On the website’s homepage, you should see a red bar. The page includes daily updates, releases and other helpful information.

Updates as of March 19 include, but do not limit the following:

- The City saw 100+ walk-in customers on Wednesday, March 18, mostly for utility bill payments. Staff is encouraging customers to mail payments or create an online payment account.

- City Hall will “likely” close to public access beginning Monday, March 23. All services related to building permitting, inspections, utility payments, etc. are being made available through phone, mail and online services. When necessary, city staff will meet a customer at the door to receive or deliver documents. This is necessary to help prevent unnecessary or frequent physical contact with members of the public.

- Parks and Recreation will close playgrounds and park restrooms immediately. This is necessary to discourage the use of public and frequently-used facilities.

- City Hall HR Dept. is finalizing employee sick leave use policies, in light of the pandemic. This is necessary to protect city employees and their families.

- All Civic Center events have been cancelled through April 8 and more closures are imminent. This is largely at the behest of event promoters and is necessary to limit crowd sizes.

- The Public Library will remain closed through April 8th. This is necessary to reduce the opportunity to gather in public settings.

- Ambulance staff report many calls for service with symptomatic patients. In addition to emergency transport, isolation recommendations found at the CDC website is the advice of the day.

- The Rapid City Police Department is advising the public to use their on-line reporting site whenever possible. Emergencies are still handled through calling 911. This is necessary to reduce unnecessary or frequent contact with members of the public, and to keep our 1st responders as healthy as possible.

- The City is bolstering our ability to host conference call or video conferencing for meetings. Some public meetings may take a more virtual attendance theme. This is necessary to allow those who have business with the City to interact in a long-distance manner, to reduce the possibility of contamination of staff and officials, as well as members of the public.

- We are attempting to change the 15 minute free parking downtown, to 30 minutes, to encourage carry out/pick-ups and quick trips. The timeline is on our parking vendor and we will announce when this is complete.