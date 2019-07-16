Rapid City teen charged with manslaughter sent back home with monitoring device

A Rapid City teen accused of killing a teenager in 2018 is back home on a monitoring device.

Max Pfeiffer is being charged with first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 19-year-old Ty Scott in Keystone in June of last year.

Pfeiffer is on an electronic monitor until his trial starts.

But on Thursday, Pfeiffer was arrested for the monitor having a dead battery and not informing law enforcement immediately.

Both Pfeiffer and his parents testified today in court talking about the struggles of maintaining the charge on the monitor.

They said by living in a secluded area, they struggle with cell service. The weak connection makes it hard to call officers and causes the monitor's battery to deplete rapidly.

Pfeiffer's parents said they bought extension chords and phone service boosters to make the connection stronger, but reception is still a problem.

Prosecutors said it's Pfeiffer's responsibility to meet his bond condition requiring him to have a functioning monitor at all times.

For violating the bond condition, the state asked the court to keep Pfeiffer in jail until the trial.

Judge Jeffrey Connolly said though Pfeiffer did violate his bond condition, Pfeiffer actively tried to maintain the agreement.

Judge Connolly ruled that Pfeiffer will return home and will keep the monitor on 24/7.

His next hearing is set for next Thursday.