Rapid City students escape major injury in bus-car crash

Three Rapid City Area School students were on a bus when a driver plowed into the back of it Tuesday afternoon on Nemo Road.

According to a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office release, one child had minor injuries and along with the other two students, was treated at the scene and released to parents. The children ranged in age from 7 to 10 years old.

The driver of the car was taken to Monument Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver, who was not identified, was cited for failure to stop for a school bus.

