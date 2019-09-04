Rapid City state prison inmate placed on escape status

State prison inmate Laney Bacon has been placed on escape status.

Bacon left the Rapid City Community Work Center without authorization overnight.

He is 20 years old and is 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs approximately 186 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Bacon is serving a nearly 4-year sentence for receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle and a 9-month sentence for eluding from Custer County. He is also serving a nearly 8-year sentence with 3 years suspended for grand theft from Pennington County.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement.

The Rapid City Community Work Center is a minimum-security unit.

Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by a maximum sentence of five years in prison.