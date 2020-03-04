Rapid City schools offers development screenings for children

The Rapid City Area School District will offer free developmental screenings at Jefferson School for children ages three through five. Parents of five years old starting Kindergarten need to call their home school to set up a screening appointment.

These developmental screenings check a child’s development in the areas of language and articulation, concept development, hearing, vision and motor skills. Information about their child’s development will be shared with parents. Parents will also be provided with ideas to help enhance their children’s development.

Preschool children ages three through five will be screened Mar. 9 and Mar. 10. Parents who live in the Rapid City Area School District can make an appointment to have their children screened by calling (605) 394-1813.