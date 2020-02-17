Rapid City rolls out new website highlighting recreation sites in the county

There's a new tool in town to help guide people to recreational fun in Pennington County.

Whether you are looking for places to park when you want to take a hike to trying to locate the president statues in downtown Rapid City, Pennington Outdoors has got you covered.

The City's Geographic Information System Division team created an interactive map dedicated to helping people enjoy the recreational activities Pennington County has to offer.

The site aims to help fulfill a family's needs when they step out of the house.

"If you're new to the area and visiting and you think hey, I have a kid I don't know what playground is best. You can search, find all 45 playgrounds with pretty much a click of a button and then look at a photo of each playground and figure out which one is going to meet your needs the best," the city's GIS analyst, Adam Weaver, said.

Working on both a desktop computer or on a mobile device, the three-month project has similar features like Rapid Map.

For the past three months, Adam Weaver has been working with local organizations to improve the site, like reaching out to Parks and Recreation to accurately map out the trails in the area.

"This site has information from 18 different entities that have recreational opportunities that are open to the public. So I've been working to keep them updated and get updates from them which is making the map better," Weaver said.

The website is not fully completed yet as some kinks are still being worked out. He said they are still adding more trails and images to the site even into March.

For example, photos of the parks will be added later as the city wants to provide images that accurately shows the parks' features in the springtime.

The site's launch comes before the start of the tourism season and to provide more information for visitors, Weaver attached links to recreational facilities' websites on Pennington Outdoors.

"Also all of it links back to wherever the property goes so Box Elder parks, linked to Box Elder site," Weaver said.

But the GIS team has also been busy working on updating other links like the Pennington County Voting Information map.

It's just in time for the special school bond election on February 25.

