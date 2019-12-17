Rapid City residents complain about a project going too far in a private subdivision

A cluster of Rapid City residents are complaining about a neighbors project they feel has gone too far.

For a little over a month, a property owner on Marvin Road is building what neighbors say was suppose to be a pole barn.

But they say the construction looks bigger than that.

The neighbors grouped up and reported their frustrations to the Pennington County Commissioners Tuesday.

The residents complained massive trucks are damaging the road and causing safety hazards. Also, the dust in reaching their homes and disturbing the air quality.

The group said they reached out to the owner multiple times but no solutions to their satisfaction were made.

Two of the commissioners visited the site to scan the area after the meeting.

Mark Wiley, a resident, said even though it's a private road, "We have to take care of it because the county has some control over the road for public access, emergency vehicles, fire departments and that sort of thing. But they do not want any maintenance control. They have no responsibility toward the roads so we are going to be out, left holding the bag."

The commissioners passed along the information to the planning director who will then take it from there.

We tried to make contact with the property owner but we have not heard back yet.