Rapid City remote yard waste sites open for use

The Rapid City Solid Waste Division has opened up remote yard waste drop-off sites at Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North.

Rapid City officials advise the public to place yard waste items inside the containers located at the sites. The containers are for yard waste and not for other items such as trash or household items. Illegal dumping is against city ordinance and violators can be subject to a fine.

Curbside yard waste collections continue with residents advised to place yard waste in the brown disposable bags and placed curbside on the respective collection day.

Larger yard waste items can be taken to the drop-off site at the Rapid City Landfill on South Highway 79. The landfill site is open throughout the year, available 24 hours a day for yard waste and recyclable drop-offs.