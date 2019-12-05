Rapid City receives national EPA award for water project

The East Rapid City Water System Expansion Project was chosen for the EPA's national AQUARIUS award.

This award highlights exceptional projects, making Rapid City's project one of 10 projects in the nation to be recognized.

The project was built to provide high quality drinking water to about 250 residences, impacting more than 600 people.

The project includes more than five miles of infrastructure including water mains and a pressure reduction facility, and brings water to the City Water Reclamation Facility.

Before this project, people in the area had unreliable water sources that did not meet the EPA's safe drinking water standards.

"I believe that everybody should have clean drinking water, the subdivisions in that area of town had inadequate drinking water, they had water that was not meeting EPA standards and now they have a clean, reliable drinking water source," said Morgan Falcone, engineering project engineer for Rapid City.

Falcone said she is excited to be a part of the team that made this possible.

The project cost more than $7.5 million and was completed in October of 2018.