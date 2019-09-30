Rapid City police seek suspect in apartment fire

Rapid City police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for a fire in an apartment on the 900 block of Explorer Street early Friday morning.

A warrant was issued for 27-year-old Konacin Black Elk, charging him with first degree arson.

Friday, police were called to the Explorer Street apartment for a disturbance. While on scene, they saw smoke coming from the apartment and once inside, they saw flames in a back bedroom.

As police investigated the fire, they learned that Black Elk was inside the home at the time officers began to notice the smoke.

If anyone has any information about Black Elk, they can contact police at 394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

