Rapid City police seek help solving racist graffiti incident

Rapid City police believe they have a lead in who might have scrawled racist graffiti on the playground at Vickie Powers Park May 31 or June 1.

After going through hours of surveillance footage from the park, police located someone they called “a person of interest.”

According to a release from the police department, a light-colored early 2010s model GMC Acadia is seen pulling into the Vickie Powers parking lot in the early morning hours of May 31. The driver reportedly got out of the car and is seen entering the park while several other people stayed in the vehicle. The driver was wearing a long-sleeved shirt and a ball cap.

“The individual’s movements throughout the park are highly suspicious in nature, and police would like to speak to this person,” the release stated.

Anyone with information about the graffiti or people responsible for it can contact Det. Ryan Schuler, 394-4134.

