Rapid City police pull driver out of burning car

For the second time in less than a week, a person had to be pulled out of a burning car in Rapid City.

Saturday night, police pulled a driver through the window of a car that was on fire on the 1600 block of Wood Avenue.

When police got to the scene, a woman was standing near the vehicle yelling and screaming; and the driver was unresponsive.

Police determined that the driver, 63-year-old Lloyd Coleman of Rapid City, was “impaired.” He was arrested for driving under the influence, ingestion and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The woman, 57-year-old Angela Kirkland of Rapid City, was arrested for possession of marijuana and ingesting a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, May 7, a woman was seriously injured in another vehicle fire. She was discovered in the front passenger seat of the burning car. Witnesses were able to pull her out of the car but she still suffered burns to her arms, chest and face.

At the time of this post, police still were not sure how she caught fire.

