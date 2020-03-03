Rapid City police looking for armed robbery suspect

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Rapid City convenience store early Tuesday morning.

The Loaf ‘N Jug on the 1600 block of Haines Avenue was reportedly robbed about 2:20 a.m. According to a Rapid City Police Department release, the clerk told officers that a man displayed a handgun and demanded the cash register be opened. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect is about 50 to 60 years old; about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds. He was wearing glasses, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this robbery can contact RCPD Sgt. Kelvin Masur at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

