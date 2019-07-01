Rapid City police investigate drive-by shooting

No one was injured when shots were reportedly fired at a home on the 800 block of New York Street early Sunday morning.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, around 12:40 a.m. witnesses say they heard a vehicle driving fast through the neighborhood, stopping fast and then several gunshots before the vehicle sped off.

Police found several shell casings in the area and talked with people who were in the home.

The investigation continues into the circumstances of the shooting; however, police say they don’t believe this was a random incident.

