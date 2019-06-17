Rapid City police get a break in 1968 rape and murder

A Rapid City homicide unsolved for half a century might finally be closed, according to a tweet from the Rapid City police chief.

Chief Karl Jegeris tweeted that for the first time in the department’s history, they solved a major case using DNA genealogy.

More information will come following a 2 p.m. news conference Monday. Dr. Colleen M. Fitzpatrick , a well-known forensic genealogist, will be at the news conference.

The cold case involves the murder of Gwen Miller in 1968.

Miller, who was 60 years old at the time of her death, was raped and strangled. She was a pharmacist at Bennett-Clarkson Hospital which later became Regional West.

