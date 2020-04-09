Rapid City police disarm, arrest sword-wielding man

Rapid City police were able to disarm and arrest a sword-wielding man by peppering him with a couple of bean bags Wednesday night.

Trenton Rattler, 28 of Rapid City, was arrested for aggravated assault on law enforcement, threatening law enforcement, and warrants.

About 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 700 block of East Indiana Street for a report of someone pounding on a door. According to police, the man was carrying a samurai-style sword. Because he wouldn't drop the sword when ordered to, the officer drew his handgun but did not fire.

The man walked into the 800 block of East Tallent Street where other officers, armed with the beanbag shotgun, arrived. Police say they had to fire several less-lethal beanbag rounds to get him to drop the sword.

After a medical evaluation, Rattler was placed in a patrol car where he threatened to kill first responders on scene. Because he was banging his head in the back of the patrol car, police finally resorted to using a safety restraint system on Rattler before taking him to jail.

