Rapid City police: Vehicle burglaries on the rise

Just halfway through the month of April and Rapid City police are investigating at least 20 vehicle burglaries.

According to the police, in 15 of those burglaries there was no sign of forced entry.

“Vehicle burglaries are a crime of opportunity, and the likelihood for them to occur increases during warmer weather when more people are out and about,” says Sgt. Kelvin Masur, supervisor of the RCPD’s Property Crimes Division.

“In most cases, vehicle thieves will target a group of unattended vehicles and start checking door handles to locate vehicles that are unlocked. Once a burglar finds one, they can rummage through a vehicle and be on their way with stolen property in a matter of seconds.”

So far this year, there have been 65 reported vehicle burglaries; 53 without any sign of forced entry.

So far, 12 guns have been stolen from cars this year with 10 of those thefts from unlocked cars. Guns, police say, should never be stored in unsecured vehicles.

