Rapid City parking meter revenue down significantly because of pandemic

Rapid City has seen a huge reduction in parking meter revenue in the last few months.

The City's communications coordinator, Darrell Shoemaker, said the City has seen a significant loss in parking meter revenue because of the pandemic and the resulting closures and restrictions.

Shoemaker said the parking meter revenue from February to March was down 25 percent, while from February to April was down nearly 90 percent.

Normally, visitors to downtown Rapid City can have 15 minutes of free parking, but in March, that time was extended and there is now free parking on Saturdays, but it won't stay like that forever.

"Come June 1, basically that free parking-- the two main adjustments that we made as a city was the free parking button, that will go back down to 15 minutes, a free 15 minutes parking button on the meters and the second things is that the parking meters will also be activated on Saturdays," said Shoemaker.

Shoemaker also says when the parking meter crews go around, they sanitize the systems. He also encourages people to use the Park Smarter App so that you don't have to physically touch the meter to pay.