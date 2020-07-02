Rapid City, other communities host Fourth of July celebrations

Rapid City's Independence Day fireworks celebration will take place Saturday, July 4 at about 9:30 p.m.

The 20- to 25-minute show will coincide with patriotic music on radio station 93.9 The Mix. The fireworks display will be discharged from the Executive Golf Course area. Rainout date is Sunday, July 5.

Rapid City Interim Fire Chief Jason Culberson encourages the public to utilize extreme caution with fireworks and open fires during the holiday period.

"With all the planning that can go into celebrating the Fourth of July, it's important the public remember the importance of safety," said Culberson. "We want everyone to have an exciting and fun time but be safe.

Culberson reminds the public that fireworks, with the exception of novelty fireworks, in the city limits is prohibited.

Parking and viewing suggestions:

Parking options to view the city fireworks display include the downtown parking ramp, city hall parking lot, civic center parking lots, Rapid City Central High School, areas near Founders Park and the downtown area, including east of Fifth Street.

As for viewing options, consider the civic center lots, top tier of the parking ramp, Legacy Commons greenway, Memorial Park and the adjacent bike path area, Founders Park area, downtown parking areas, Skyline Drive and areas around 'The Gap'.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is advised to follow CDC guidelines on large gatherings and social distancing.

The Rapid City Police Department will be restricting and prohibiting access near the display area around the Executive Golf Course. Consider arriving early to access prime parking and viewing areas for the display.

Additional fireworks displays and activities will be at the Black Hills Speedway and Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium on July 4. Arrowhead Country Club fireworks display will be postponed to the fall and the Elks Lodge in Rapid City has cancelled their display.

While fireworks sales continue through Sunday, July 5, people are reminding that most of them are banned in Rapid City. Only novelty fireworks, such as sparklers, party poppers, snappers, toy caps and flitter sparklers, are allowed.

Fireworks can legally be set off now through Sunday.

Area fireworks displays

Friday, July 3

• Belle Fourche Black Hills Roundup, 10-10:30 p.m. (after rodeo)

• Mount Rushmore, about 10 p.m. (KEVN and KOTA will livestream)

• Sturgis Fairgrounds, at dusk

Saturday, July 4

• Custer Pageant Hill, dusk

• Hot Springs, dusk

• Phillip Lake Waggoner, dusk

• Piedmont, The Barn, dusk

• Rapid City Executive Golf Course, dusk

• Black Hills Speedway, after races

• Fitzgerald Stadium, 22, 10 p.m., after Post 22 game

Sunday, July 5

• Wall golf course, dusk

