Rapid City officials: When the snow falls, get those sidewalks cleared

With snow in the forecast, City Code Enforcement officials remind the public of homeowner and business owners on what to do when the sidewalks get covered from the white stuff.

Homeowners and business owners are responsible for keeping residential and business sidewalks free of snow and ice buildup.

"It is the obligation of the homeowner and business owner to keep their sidewalks safe for pedestrian travel," said Matt Owczarek, Rapid City Code Enforcement Division Supervisor. "It's a public safety issue and homeowners as well as business owners must keep their sidewalks clear of snow and a buildup of ice."

City Ordinance 12.12.090 states it is the duty of the homeowner to keep the sidewalk(s) fronting or abutting a lot, parcel or plot of ground free from snow and ice at all times. When it is impossible to take the snow and ice from the walk by reason of it be being frozen to the sidewalk, the owner or occupant shall sprinkle or spread suitable material to prevent the walk from becoming slippery and dangerous to travel.

Sidewalks that are not kept free from snow and ice are declared a nuisance, and upon the failure, neglect or refusal to comply, the owner or occupant may be held in violation. If the snow and ice is not removed within 24 hours, the City can have the area cleared of snow and ice, with the costs assessed to the property.

Owczarek says many of the complaints received by City Code Enforcement come from the public, including neighbors of property where a buildup of snow and ice isn't removed, creating a potential safety issue.

"As many people come to realize, it doesn't take long for a snow-covered sidewalk to turn to ice with even limited traffic," Owczarek said. "It won't be long before our next snow event, and it's important to prepare and be ready to make sure snow and ice are removed for the safety of the public."

Officials also remind residents to make arrangements for snow and ice to be removed from their residential sidewalks if they are gone for an extended period of time.

Owczarek also reminds the public it is unlawful to place snow upon any public sidewalk, street or other public property (City Ordinance 12.12.100).

For more information about nuisance codes or to report a problem, contact the City's Code Enforcement Division at 355-3465.