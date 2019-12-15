Rapid City neighborhood facing less crime with Neighborhood Watch

Once a month, Neighborhood Watch meetings are held at Faith Lutheran Church in Rapid City to prevent opportunities for crime.

Robbinsdale started their watch in April 2019 by working closely with Rapid City Police Department.

These meetings are open to the public to ask questions and find out how Neighborhood Watch works.

For those interested in starting a Neighborhood Watch, the first step is to reach out to your neighbors to discuss concerns, then contact police to set up a meeting.

After that, neighborhoods can develop a plan of action, and set up a meeting time.

The senior officer involved in the Robbinsdale Neighborhood Watch said he is surprised by the results.

"The Robbinsdale Neighborhood Watch, I've been keeping statistics on this and the crime has really, significantly dropped in this area, and we've been expanding and as we expand the crime gets pushed further away from the Robbinsdale area. It surprised me the results, I've done this sort of thing in Milwaukee, and I've done it in Kansas City and it hasn't been as effective as it is here," said Maximus Taylor, senior police officer for the Rapid City Police Department.

Taylor compared crime rates from the beginning of 2019 to now, and said there has been less car theft, vandalism, and disorderly conduct in the area.

The next Neighborhood Watch meeting is set for January 26.