Rapid City moves forward with Home Rule Charter Committee

Ten cities in South Dakota have already adopted Home Rule, which allows local governments to do anything not prohibited by the state, which is how things are run currently.

"Home rule is synonymous with local control, Dillon's Rule puts all city authority in to governor itself under a subordinate relationship with the state," said Steve Allender, mayor of Rapid City.

"Brookings, Watertown, and Sioux Falls, those are just three of the South Dakota cities who have already made the transition from a Dillion's Rule-based city government to Home Rule, within the past 20 years alone," said Sunday Miller.

"Which style of government do we want to have? Strong Mayor, weak Mayor, with a City Manager, or fewer commissioners or do we want to go commissioners, do we want to go with the automatic form of government, so lots of choices in front of us," said Richie Nordstrom, city council member for Rapid City.

Home Rule charter committees are made up of citizens who review the possibility of Home Rule formats, such as having a strong or weak mayor, more or less council members, or even hiring a city manager.

"The City Manager would handle ongoing, more of a strategic planning effort would be put together by the City Manager so they would have a little bit bigger view or a longer view, whereas the Strong Mayor would have a shorter term view," Nordstrom said.

A city manager would work for the city council, requiring a strategic plan of the city's yearly goals.

"Voters have the important role in the whole thing, they get to pick what's in the charter, they get to vote to approve the charter and then any changes to the charter in the future also have to be approved by the voters, so it's a way to put local citizens back in charge, or more in charge of their government," Allender said.

Each city has individual needs, and Mayor Allender said those can best be governed by the people who live there, not by the state.

Council member Nordstrom had questions about how much of a role a city manager would play, however, this is only one of the many options being considered under Home Rule.