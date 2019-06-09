Rapid City mothers wear orange for gun violence awareness

Lights at Main Street Square, Turnac Tower and the Black Hills Corp. Horizon Point turned on orange lights to raise awareness for gun violence.

June 7 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. But throughout the weekend, Rapid City locals wore orange shirts and wristbands to honor gun violence victims.

In 2013, 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton died after being shot while hanging out with friends after taking an exam in Chicago. Her friends picked the bright color and now it's the symbol for the movement.

The Rapid City Chapter of Moms Demand Action fro Gun Sense in America was created just in the last year to help concerned mothers discuss ways to close gun law loopholes.

After losing friends to gun violence and seeing countless mass shootings on TV, Katie Fooman said people need to practice gun safety like locking up guns properly. As a mother and a gun owner, she says she is FOR more federal background checks on gun sales as another measure to protect lives from being lost.

"I'm a mom I have two young children under the age of two and it's especially heartbreaking to think, we're responsible for children. Adults can make bad choices. But as adults and parents we have to protect kids and we're failing miserably," Frooman said.

Frooman says the mothers are not trying to take guns away from people or tell people they shouldn't have guns. Rather, they are pushing for responsible gun ownership and teach people how impactful guns can be.